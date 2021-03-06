WATCH: Southeastern Lions break down win over McNeese Saturday night

HAMMOND, La. — The Southeastern Louisiana University Lions defeated the McNeese State Cowboys Saturday night, 25-20 to give the Lions their first win in their shortened spring conference-only season.

The defense, a unit that struggled mightily in the Lions’ opener against Sam Houston State last week, forced 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles coming at key moments in the 4th quarter to help seal their win.

The Southeastern offense struggled for most of the game, but still found success.

Quarterback Cole Kelley finished tonight’s game 21 for 39 with 301 yards passing and 1 touchdown.

The Lions finished with 191 yards rushing and 1 touchdown.

The Lions improve to 1-1 on the season and are back in action next Saturday against Northwestern State University.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.