NEW ORLEANS – The Saints used their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on South Alabama WR Kawaan Baker at No. 255 overall in the 7th round.

“The moment is special man, just a blessing,” said Baker. “Been waiting on it my whole life so dreams coming true no matter where I’m from and where I go. I’m going to work hard and make the best of it.”

Baker caught 8 touchdowns for the Jaguars last season.

