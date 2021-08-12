WATCH: Sean Payton previews Saints first preseason game against Baltimore

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Saints held their final practice session ahead of opening preseason play Thursday.

The quarterback competition continues to be a hot topic at training camp. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill have been rotating first-team reps.

Hill worked ran with the ones Thursday.

Head coach Sean Payton said both Hill and Winston will play against Baltimore and flip starting roles in the second preseason game. He did not specify a starter for Saturday’s game.

Here’s Sean Payton’s post-practice interview:

Here’s Kawaan Baker:

Here’s Will Clapp:

The Saints travel to Baltimore for their first preseason game Saturday at 6 p.m.

