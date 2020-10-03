WATCH: Sean Payton discusses roster depth, Week 4 preparation

New Orleans, La – How do you think the week of preparation with after Sunday’s loss?

“I think good. It was really our first normal in-season game week, if you will. Relative to

our schedule, this will be our first game in the early slot, 12 noon our time. But overall, I

was pleased.”

How impressive is it to see what Adrian Peterson is still able to do at the age of

35 for the Lions?

“It’s very impressive. I mean, we talk all the time about the quarterbacks when we’re

referencing Drew (Brees) or we’re referencing Tom Brady. I think he’s in that same

discussion relative to how he trains, takes care of his body. Especially at that position,

it’s extremely rare. All three of those players we just referenced, they’re first ballot Hall

of Famers someday, but that it’s very impressive.”

It’s hard to be a coach this year, but I imagine it would probably be a little harder

to be a first-year position coach with Mike Hodges. How have you thought that

he’s adjusted to the new role, especially with everything that you have had to deal

with this year?

“I think he’s doing well. Michael Wilhoite works with him and’s someone that obviously

studies the game and I felt very comfortable putting him in that position. But he is doing

well.”

How confident do you feel in your cornerback depth if you need to dip into it at all

this weekend?

“Yeah, we always have preparations for an injured player, but I think the guys that we’ve

had, I feel like we’re deeper than we’ve been most years. We’re doing good there.”

You brought back Ken Crawley to the practice squad this week, it’s been a little

while since he’s been here. Bringing him back, your thoughts on him?

“It’s good to see him. Look, we won a lot of games back in, what was it ‘17? I think it

was ‘17 or ’18, ’17 maybe where he was starting. He’s smart, he can run well and it’s

good to have him back on the roster.”

Is it pretty easy for guys like that to just come in and sort of pick up where they

left off and know that system and everything?

“No, here’s some carryover from a terminology standpoint, but no. Look, he’s been

playing, he’s in good shape. And there are a few things that are new. Like anything else,

it’s getting used to the specifics and the details.”

With a couple games under his belt now, has (Adam) Trautman kind of made

some strides now that this is like, basically what would be his what last

preseason game essentially?

“Yeah, look, he had a good training camp right away. He’s smart. He’s someone that’s

tough and prepares well, I know the quarterback has a lot of confidence in him. So, he’s

played well.”

(Darren) Rizzi was mentioning last week about how some teams gameplan for

Justin Hardee on special teams as a gunner. Just what’s the impact he has even

when maybe he’s not the guy making the play?

“Well, look, anytime you have someone with his speed and his physicality. He gets

doubled on the on the punt return game by their team. He just draws attention because

he’s such an impactful player. That’s a credit to him. And so that frees up other guys

with single blocks, or with better leverage.”

