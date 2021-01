NEW ORLEANS – On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints 2020 season came to an end in the NFC Divisional Round, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-20.

Tampa Bay scored touchdowns on drives of 3, 40, and 20 yards on the way to a 30-20 win over New Orleans in the divisional playoffs.

Drew Brees threw 3 interceptions, and Jared Cook fumbled to account for four New Orleans turnovers.

After the game, Payton was asked about Drew Brees’ future in the NFL.

