WATCH: Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk talks new contract extension

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints right tackle, Ryan Ramczyk, spoke with media Wednesday about his new 5-year, $96 million contract extension he signed earlier in the day.

“It’s a huge relief. I’m extremely happy with how everything played out. Just very happy,” says Ramczyk.

Done Deal: Ryan Ramczyk signs five-year contract extension ⚜️



Congrats to the All-Pro 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yK2oUj8dIT — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 30, 2021

Ramczyk’s college football career started at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point in 2013, transferring to Wisconsin in 2015.

He was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

“It’s definitely been a unique journey. I think about it quite often actually. There’s not a lot of guys who kind of go through what I did. I played a little bit right out of high school then took a year off then got back into it at a division three school then went off to D-1, now I’m here. So unique journey, but I think it was necessary for me. I think everything played out obviously, really well. And I wouldn’t change a thing looking back at it,” says Ramczyk.

Beyond just being really friggin' good, Ryan Ramczyk is the definition of stability. He's missed one game in his career ('18 regular season finale when Saints rested starters) and in 70 career games (including playoffs) he's played 85% or more of the offensive snaps 69 times. — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) June 30, 2021

The deal makes Ramczyk the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.

In 4 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Ramczyk has started a total of 63 games.

He was set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season.