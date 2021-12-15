WATCH: Saints QB Taysom Hill talks Brady’s Bucs, Coach Payton’s absence

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was absent on Wednesday due to illness, but the team assured the media it was not COVID-19 related.

Quarterback Taysom Hill, who went 15 of 21 for 175 yards passing and rushed for two touchdowns during the Saints’ 30-9 victory over the New York Jets, talked about attending practice without Coach Payton as the team prepares to travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and Buccaneers (10-3) on Sunday.

Hill also talked about the recovery of his finger on this throwing hand he injured during Saints’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

With the win over the Jets, the Saints improved to 6-7 overall and have beaten the Bucs three of the last four games, including a regular-season sweep last year, as well Week 8 this season in the Superdome on Halloween.

The Saints have won the NFC South the past four seasons.

But the Bucs can clinch for the first time since 2007 with a win over New Orleans, a team they ousted from the NFC Divisional Round in January.