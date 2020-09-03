WATCH: Saints pump in crowd noise during practice Thursday at the Superdome

New Orleans, La. – On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints ran through a simulated game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The practice used game-like situations to work on all three phases and helped players get acclimated to an environment without fans.

An empty Superdome will be the reality week one when the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The simulated crowd noise was pumped through the stadium speakers along with music for much of the practice.

“What we’re going to deal with, every team in the league is going to have kind of an ambient crowd noise set at 70 decibels,” said Sean Payton. “So we had it at 70 for most of the practice, and then when music is played, it will be at 75. And that that really is for week one. That obviously can be adjusted based on where this thing goes relative to fans, so we had it on 70 and we had the music at 75.”

Quarterback Drew Brees dressed but did not participate in team drills, along with rookie linebacker Zack Baun.

