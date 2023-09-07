NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints tight end Jimmy Graham, who was arrested by police in California, will not face any charges for the alleged incident, one that the Saints called “a medical issue.”

Thursday, Graham spoke to reporters for the first time since the incident. He was guarded in his discussion of it.

Graham returned to the Saints this summer. Sunday, he plays in his first regular season game for New Orleans since 2014. Graham was traded in the offseason to the Seattle Seahawks for center Max Unger and a first round draft choice.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.