NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints are back on the field Wednesday as training camp kicks off for the 2023 season.

The Saints are trying to bounce back from a disappointing 7 win, 10 loss season a year ago.

Tuesday morning, head coach Dennis Allen and general manager Mickey Loomis met with the media.

