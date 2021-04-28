Watch: Saints GM Mickey Loomis pre-draft press conference: “I don’t see a lot of holes in our roster”

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 11: New Orleans Saints Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis walks on the field during pre-game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 11, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Saints general manager Mickey Loomis met with media via zoom Wednesday, the day before the NFL draft kicks off in Cleveland.

The Saints have eight selections, including the 28th pick in the first round. New Orleans also has a second round pick, two third picks, a fourth round pick, a sixth round pick, and two seventh round picks.

Loomis said, even with departure of several veteran players, it won’t be easy to find for rookies to make an impact on the Saints roster.

