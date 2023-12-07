SAN FRANCISCO (WGNO) — Saturday night at the Chase Center, New Orleans only two-time world champion, Regis Prograis, will defend his WBC Super Lightweight title against Devin Haney.

Prograis enters Saturday’s bout with a 29-1 record after a split-decision victory over Danielito Zorrilla at the Smoothie King Center in June.

Haney was the undisputed lightweight champion with a perfect 30-0 record. He is making the move from 135 pounds to 140 to challenge the Rougarou for the WBC Super Lightweight title.

You can catch all of the action Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT on DAZN. The main event featuring Prograis and Haney should begin around 9 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts