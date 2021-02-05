WATCH: Super Bowl LV deep dive with Ed Daniels, JT Curtis

NEW ORLEANS — With Super Bowl LV just two days away (Feb. 7), Friday Night Football hosts Ed Daniels and Coach JT Curtis (John Curtis Christian School) step into the WGNO Studio to talk the big game between the defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs (16-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-5).

Super Bowl LV features six LSU players in the mix, as well as Ryan Griffin (QB) and Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes (CB) from Tulane and L’Jarius Sneed (CB) from Louisiana Tech.

The game also marks the first time in league history a participating team will play in a Super Bowl inside their own home – Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs are currently a three-point underdog, despite winning three playoff games on the road.

Both Daniels and Curtis break the game down