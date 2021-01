{Video Courtesy: GMA}

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana native and Legendary NFL Quarterback, Peyton Manning, joined ABC’s Good Morning America to talk about his career and predictions for the Super Bowl LV matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Manning was 2-2 in NFL Championship games, winning in 2007 with the Indianapolis Colts and again in 2016 with the Denver Broncos.