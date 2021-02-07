WATCH: Peyton Manning discusses being selected for induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. – On Saturday, New Orleans native Peyton Manning was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

The Isidore Newman alum played 18 seasons in the NFL and is a two-time Super Bowl Champion.

So is his brother Eli Manning, who retired after 16 seasons with the New York Giants.

Both Peyton and Eli are sons of former Saints legend Archie Manning, who Peyton has chosen to present him for induction in August.

“He’s had the greatest football impact on my football life and never was my coach,” said Peyton Manning.

“He was always there to help and I sure did ask for his help a lot. He’s certainly proud and I’m just thankful to him for all the help and support he’s given me throughout my life and especially in my football life,” Manning added.

To hear more from Peyton Manning on being selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, click on the video above.