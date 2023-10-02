NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operation David Griffin met with the media Monday, on Pelicans media day.
Griffin touched on a wide range of topics, including Zion Williamson.
The Pelicans open the regular season Oct. 25 at Memphis.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- How can you keep your hair and skin healthy from the impact of saltwater?
- Watch: Pels Executive VP David Griffin on Zion, 2023-2024 season
- Video: Ed-itorial – Who is to blame for Saints offensive woes?
- Video: Dennis Allen “sky is not falling, season not over”
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers barges 500,000 gallons of fresh water to Plaquemines Parish