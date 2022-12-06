NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With 15 wins and eight losses, the New Orleans Pelicans are half of a game behind first place in the West with an opportunity to sit atop the standings by the weekend.

They face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night and then, on Friday night the Phoenix Suns (16-8), who currently lead the West. The Pelicans host both games in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Head coach Willie Green and veteran guard C.J. McCollum spoke after practice Tuesday. Coach Green was asked about Brandon Ingram’s health, to which he responded, simply, “it’s taking some time.”

Unlike past Pelicans seasons, though, Coach Green and his staff don’t have to rush players back from injury, especially an All-Star talent like BI.

The Pelicans currently have the longest win streak in the NBA right now, with four straight wins.

Only three teams in the league have a better record than the Pelicans: the Celtics (20-5, 1st in East), the Bucks (17-6, 2nd in East), and the Suns (16-8, 1st in West).

That’s good company to be in.

