NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The 2022 NBA Draft has come and gone, but the New Orleans Pelicans are just getting started with their new recruits heading into a new season.
On Thursday, the Pels snagged Australian recruit Dyson Daniels with the No. 8 pick, plus Ohio State power forward EJ Liddell and Croatian power forward/center Karlo Matković in the 41st and 52nd picks, respectively.
Following the Draft, the Pelicans took to their home turf to talk plans for the 2022-23 season and what each player will bring to the table.
