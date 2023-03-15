METAIRIE (WGNO) — Pelicans head coach Willie Green spoke Wednesday after a long practice and before traveling to Houston for a 7 p.m. Friday game against the last-place Rockets.

With Tuesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers (34-35), New Orleans now moves to 33-36 overall and 22-13 in the Smoothie King Center. Houston is 16-52 and last place in the West.

Brandon Ingram returned to the lineup for the Pelicans after missing two games with an ankle injury. Ingram posted a team-high 22 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. Herbert Jones added 20 points, shooting 7-of-16 (.438) from the floor and 4-of-6 (.667) from the free-throw line. Jones added a team-high seven rebounds to go along with one assist and two steals.

The Pelicans are currently the 12th seed in an extremely tight Western Conference. They are one game behind the Lakers, Mavericks, and Thunder and two games behind the 7th-place Timberwolves.

