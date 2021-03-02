WATCH: Pelicans discuss win over the Jazz, current state of the team

NEW ORLEANS — Following the New Orleans Pelicans’ practice on Tuesday, Head Coach Stan Van Gundy, J.J. Redick, and Willy Hernangomez spoke with media about the team’s 129-124 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson combined for 52 points, 10 assists, and 14 rebounds in the winning effort.

Lonzo Ball added 23 more points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds.

J.J. Redick finished the night with 17 points in 20 minutes of action off the bench.

The Pelicans host the Chicago Bulls tomorrow night at 7 p.m.