WATCH: Pelicans discuss disappointing loss to Portland postgame

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University Baseball team (9-7) claimed a 12-6 victory over Texas Southern University (4-13) on Tuesday night inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. Tulane scored double-digit runs for the second straight game and scored in six of their eight plate appearances to start the 13-game homestand on a high note. "Happy for the boys to come out with a victory," head coach Travis Jewett said. "I don't think either team was expecting a four-hour, eleven minute game, but that's what we got. The guys keep plugging along, working on their game and investing. Right now we are playing a good game of baton pass. It's a good thing to see." Junior right-hander Tyler Hoffman (2-1) started for the Green Wave and went five scoreless innings while only allowing one hit. For the second straight start, Hoffman recorded eight strikeouts. A.J. Winger (0-1) started for TSU and only lasted two-thirds of an inning, giving up two runs on three hit batters and two walks. Senior Frankie Niemann stayed hot at the plate as he reached base for the 13th consecutive game and recorded two RBIs to give him eight in his last two games. "I am definitely the old man around here," Niemann said. "For the last three years I have seen some pretty high-quality teams. Having those experiences, I know what a good team looks like and I think this team has it." Tulane jumped out to an early lead when centerfielder Jared Hart scored on a Luis Aviles sacrifice fly. Junior Ethan Groff walked later in the inning with the bases loaded and Collin Burns scored to put the Wave up 2-0. Two more runs scored in the bottom of the second when Niemann lined a single to left and TSU committed an error trying to get the ball in. Niemann came up big for Tulane again in the fourth when he scored Hart with another RBI single to give the Green Wave a 5-0 lead.

Tulane added a pair of runs in the fifth thanks to a bases-loaded walk drawn by Logan Stevens and an RBI single from Hart. TSU clawed back into the game in the top of the sixth with five runs to cut its deficit to two at 7-5. Tulane answered in the bottom of the inning with three runs on RBI doubles from Groff and Simon Baumgardt. The Green Wave added two more in the seventh to put the game away for good. Up NextTulane opens a three-game-series against Louisiana Tech inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium on Friday at 6 pm.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}