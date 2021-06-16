WATCH: Pelicans’ David Griffin addresses Stan Van Gundy departure

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin spoke with media Wednesday afternoon to address the departure of Stan Van Gundy.

In his first and only season as Pelicans Head Coach, Van Gundy led the team to a 31-41 record.

During his press conference Wednesday, Griffin described the events that led to Van Gundy’s firing and the future of the team’s head coaching position.

Griffin will be hiring his second coach in as many season after firing Alvin Gentry last summer.