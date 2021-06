(WGNO) — The LSU Tigers dropped two straight to the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers, including a 15-6 thrashing to end their season and any hopes of a College World Series bid in retiring head coach Paul Mainieri’s final year.

An emotional Mainieri, who is stepping down after 15 seasons with LSU, which included a national championship in 2009, addressed the media after the game in what will be his final press conference as head coach.