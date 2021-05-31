WATCH: Paul Mainieri talks LSU Tigers NCAA regional selection

BATON ROUGE, La. — After days of speculation as to whether the LSU Tigers had done enough in the 2020-21 regular season to deserve an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament, the Tigers make the field.

The NCAA selected LSU as the No. 3 seed in the Oregon regional.

The field consists of the host Oregon Ducks, Gonzaga, LSU, and Central Connecticut.

The Tigers play Gonzaga in their regional opener Friday at 9 p.m.

LSU is 34-22 on the season, 13-17 in conference play.

The Zags finished the regular season 33-17, winning the West Coast Conference title.

