Baton Rouge, La. – On Wednesday afternoon, Paul Mainieri spoke with media to discuss LSU’s final series of the regular season against Texas A&M.

After a midweek loss to Northwestern State, LSU dropped four spots to No. 22 in the RPI rankings.

Mainieri discussed the challenges the team expects to face, as well as their postseason hopes.

To hear more from Mainieri, click on the video above.

LSU will play game one against the Aggies on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.