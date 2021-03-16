WATCH: Paul Mainieri breaks down UTSA sweep, tough competition ahead of SEC schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Head Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri spoke with the media Monday about his team’s sweep of UTSA and the tough competition his team has played ahead of their SEC schedule.

In their series sweep of UTSA, the LSU bullpen struggled mightily surrendering a combined 18 runs after the 8th inning of each game in their weekend series.

A concerning number, but not one that makes LSU Head Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri panic.

His team played five games in six days.

“We had a very tired pitching staff. It was a long week. Many of them threw multiple times. Many of them got up multiple times in the bullpen,” says Mainieri.

Mainieri says there was a silver lining to the staff’s concerning showing over the weekend.

The Tigers offense, backed into a corner, erupted for 26 runs in the series. 23 in the final two games.

“Had we not had some performances out of the bullpen that necessitated us having to come from behind, we probably would have never found out what our offense was capable of doing in those situations,” says Mainieri.

The Tigers hit 11 of their NCAA-leading 33 homeruns against the Road Runners.

Quality competition for a young team that is growing up as the season progresses.

“We faced a lot of 90-plus arms and we faced some really good hitters on that team. So, the competition has been really good for us. I told you this was the perfect team for us to play leading into the SEC schedule,” says Mainieri.

Tonight, one final test before conference play opens.

The Southeastern Lions, winners of eight straight, and a team always ready to give LSU their best shot.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.