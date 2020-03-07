WATCH: Opening day of LSU Spring Football Practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE,La.- Almost 2 months after their historic National Championship run, LSU Football officially opened Spring Practice Saturday.

Headlines surrounding spring practices include:

Myles Brennan taking over starting QB duties.

Freshman Quarterbacks T.J. Finley and Max Johnson will challenge Brennan for starting position.

Ja'Marr Chase selected to wear the honorary #7.

Bo Pelini, Scott Linehan and Kevin Faulk have assumed their new roles on the coaching staff.

Several position changes, including Wide Receiver, Devonta Lee, moving to Linebacker and Tight End, TK Mclendon, moving to the defensive line.