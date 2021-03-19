WATCH: NOLA Gold Rugby gearing up for season opener vs Old Glory DC

NEW ORLEANS – March 19th marks one year to the day the 2020 Major League Rugby season was canceled due to COVID-19.

On Sunday, the NOLA Gold Rugby team will get back on the field for the first time in 11 months hosting Old Glory DC at ‘The Gold Mine on Airline.’

“I think if you look around the field and see the boys running around and chirping with each other having a great time it sums it up for all of us,” said James Irey. “Everyone is pumped, from the front office staff to the owner all the way down to the boys. We’re fired up and ready to go.”

“It’s championship or bust,” said head coach Nate Osborne. “This is the first year we really went out and recruited guys who fit our systems rather than throw guys into a room and try and make them play the way you want. We went and found the skillsets we needed to make us better and I believe we’re a lot better and we’ve got a great team.”

NOLA Gold was off to a 3-2 start when the 2020 season was halted.

🚨This Saturday’s home opener is moved to Sunday, March 21st!

🎟All tickets purchased for the original date 3/20 will be valid for the updated match date pic.twitter.com/7EAToG7iW7 — NOLA Gold Rugby (@nolagoldrugby) March 18, 2021

