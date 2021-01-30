WATCH: Nicholls holds first live scrimmage of spring preseason

THIBODAUX, La. — On Saturday, the Nicholls State Colonels football team held it’s first live scrimmage of the spring preseason at John Guidry Stadium.

Colonels head coach Tim Rebowe says he was pleased with the overall effort of his team, who showed flashes on both sides of the ball.

“We had a couple turnovers and I thought on the other side the offense had some big plays,” said Rebowe.

For highlights from the scrimmage, click on the video above.

With a shortened preseason schedule, the Colonels are taking advantage of every rep.

“We had to get a lot of plays in,” said Rebowe. “We wanted it to be clean, we wanted it to be efficient and we wanted to find out if some guys can make some plays.”

The Colonels are set to play their first preseason game on Friday, February 19th. The opponent will be announced early next week.

To hear more from Rebowe, click on the video above.