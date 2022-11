NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Newman defeated Sophie B. Wright, 57-19, to advance to the Louisiana state quarterfinals. Watch highlights in the media player above.

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno