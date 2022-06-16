METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints wrapped up mandatory minicamp Thursday with a short and crisp indoor practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Dennis Allen spoke with media following practice about his first official offseason workouts as the New Orleans Saints head coach.

“In my mind, its been a successful offseason, but it’s just an offseason. We’ve got a lot of work that we’ve got to do between now and still the beginning of the season. I certainly felt more comfortable in this role, this environment with this organization, obviously having so much experience here. I feel good about where I’m at. I feel good about where the coaching staff is at. I feel good about where our players are. But yet, not satisfied,” says New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

Allen says his focus remains on progress and how his team can get better each and every day.

The next time we are expected to see the Saints in action will be training camp.