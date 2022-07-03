METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels is expected to make his debut when the team opens Summer League play Saturday, July 9th in Las Vegas.

The 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has proven that he can defend the 1-4 positions and Pelicans assistant coach Jarron Collins says fans can expect to see that versatility on full display.

“He can play really anywhere and we’re going to ask him to. Just because his versatility will allow us to be creative with our lineups and his availability to us putting him in different spots,” says Collins.

Daniels says has has not set any specific goals for himself in summer league play but welcomes the workload.

He served as a jack of all trades for the G-League Ignite last year, averaging Daniels averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

He joined Ignite after spending time at the NBA Global Academy Australia.

That time in the G-League allowed Daniels the ability to adjust to NBA talent and the league’s pace of play.

So when he makes his debut, he plans to show just that.

“I just want to go out there and show everything I can do. Obviously, Summer League is a great time to showcase your skills and play against some good guys. So, I just want to go out there and show a bit of everything I can do. Defend, score the ball, assist the ball, and show that I can play on this New Orleans team, the main team. So, I just want to go out there and play my game,” says New Orleans Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels.

Below is the full summer league roster and schedule:

Pelicans 2022 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born College/Country Last Team Played For 15 Jose Alvarado G 6-0 179 04/12/1998 Georgia Tech/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 12 John Butler F 7-1 174 12/4/2002 Florida State/USA Florida State Seminoles (NCAA) 11 Dyson Daniels G 6-8 199 03/17/2003 Australia G League Ignite (NBA G League) 35 Zach Hankins C 7-0 245 07/27/1996 Xavier (OH)/USA Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League) 2 Jared Harper G 6-0 175 09/14/1997 Auburn/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 36 Tyrique Jones C 6-9 239 05/03/1997 Xavier (OH)/USA Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro (Italy) 32 E.J. Liddell F 6-7 240 12/08/2000 Ohio State/USA Ohio State Buckeyes (NCAA) 8 Naji Marshall F 6-7 220 01/24/1998 Xavier (OH)/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 45 Karlo Matković F/C 6-11 231 03/30/2001 Bosnia and Herzegovina Mega Mozzart (Serbia) 25 Trey Murphy III G/F 6-8 208 05/18/2000 Virginia/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 30 John Petty Jr. G 6-5 184 12/02/1998 Alabama/USA Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League) 16 Daeqwon Plowden G/F 6-6 215 08/29/1998 Bowling Green/USA Bowling Green Falcons (NCAA) 0 Dereon Seabron G 6-7 180 05/26/2000 N.C. State/USA N.C. State Wolfpack (NCAA) 91 Deividas Sirvydis F 6-8 190 06/10/2000 Lithuania Detroit Pistons (NBA) 26 Amadou Sow C 6-9 235 11/18/1998 UCSB/Mali UCSB Gauchos (NCAA) 20 Elijah Stewart G 6-5 190 11/14/1995 USC/USA U-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania)

Pelicans 2022 Summer League Schedule

Date Event Time (Central) Television Location Saturday, July 9 Game #1 vs. Trail Blazers 9:00 p.m. ESPN2 Thomas & Mack Monday, July 11 Game #2 vs. Hawks 5:00 p.m. NBA TV COX Pavilion Wednesday, July 13 Game #3 vs. Wizards 5:00 p.m. NBA TV Thomas & Mack Friday, July 15 Game #4 vs. Lakers 10:00 p.m. ESPN2 Thomas & Mack July 16 or July 17 Game #5 TBD TBD TBD

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}