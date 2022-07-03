METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels is expected to make his debut when the team opens Summer League play Saturday, July 9th in Las Vegas.

The 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has proven that he can defend the 1-4 positions and Pelicans assistant coach Jarron Collins says fans can expect to see that versatility on full display.

“He can play really anywhere and we’re going to ask him to. Just because his versatility will allow us to be creative with our lineups and his availability to us putting him in different spots,” says Collins.

Daniels says has has not set any specific goals for himself in summer league play but welcomes the workload.

He served as a jack of all trades for the G-League Ignite last year, averaging Daniels averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

He joined Ignite after spending time at the NBA Global Academy Australia.

That time in the G-League allowed Daniels the ability to adjust to NBA talent and the league’s pace of play.

So when he makes his debut, he plans to show just that.

“I just want to go out there and show everything I can do. Obviously, Summer League is a great time to showcase your skills and play against some good guys. So, I just want to go out there and show a bit of everything I can do. Defend, score the ball, assist the ball, and show that I can play on this New Orleans team, the main team. So, I just want to go out there and play my game,” says New Orleans Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels.

Below is the full summer league roster and schedule:

Pelicans 2022 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

No.PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.BornCollege/CountryLast Team Played For
15Jose AlvaradoG6-017904/12/1998Georgia Tech/USANew Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
12John ButlerF7-117412/4/2002Florida State/USAFlorida State Seminoles (NCAA)
11Dyson DanielsG6-819903/17/2003AustraliaG League Ignite (NBA G League)
35Zach HankinsC7-024507/27/1996Xavier (OH)/USABirmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
2Jared HarperG6-017509/14/1997Auburn/USANew Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
36Tyrique JonesC6-923905/03/1997Xavier (OH)/USACarpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro (Italy)
32E.J. LiddellF6-724012/08/2000Ohio State/USAOhio State Buckeyes (NCAA)
8Naji MarshallF6-722001/24/1998Xavier (OH)/USANew Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
45Karlo MatkovićF/C6-1123103/30/2001Bosnia and HerzegovinaMega Mozzart (Serbia)
25Trey Murphy IIIG/F6-820805/18/2000Virginia/USANew Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
30John Petty Jr.G6-518412/02/1998Alabama/USABirmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
16Daeqwon PlowdenG/F6-621508/29/1998Bowling Green/USABowling Green Falcons (NCAA)
0Dereon SeabronG6-718005/26/2000N.C. State/USAN.C. State Wolfpack (NCAA)
91Deividas SirvydisF6-819006/10/2000LithuaniaDetroit Pistons (NBA)
26Amadou SowC6-923511/18/1998UCSB/MaliUCSB Gauchos (NCAA)
20Elijah StewartG6-519011/14/1995USC/USAU-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania)

Pelicans 2022 Summer League Schedule

DateEventTime (Central)TelevisionLocation
Saturday, July 9Game #1 vs. Trail Blazers9:00 p.m.ESPN2Thomas & Mack
Monday, July 11Game #2 vs. Hawks5:00 p.m.NBA TVCOX Pavilion
Wednesday, July 13Game #3 vs. Wizards5:00 p.m.NBA TVThomas & Mack
Friday, July 15Game #4 vs. Lakers10:00 p.m.ESPN2Thomas & Mack
July 16 or July 17Game #5TBDTBDTBD

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}