METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels is expected to make his debut when the team opens Summer League play Saturday, July 9th in Las Vegas.
The 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has proven that he can defend the 1-4 positions and Pelicans assistant coach Jarron Collins says fans can expect to see that versatility on full display.
“He can play really anywhere and we’re going to ask him to. Just because his versatility will allow us to be creative with our lineups and his availability to us putting him in different spots,” says Collins.
Daniels says has has not set any specific goals for himself in summer league play but welcomes the workload.
He served as a jack of all trades for the G-League Ignite last year, averaging Daniels averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.
He joined Ignite after spending time at the NBA Global Academy Australia.
That time in the G-League allowed Daniels the ability to adjust to NBA talent and the league’s pace of play.
So when he makes his debut, he plans to show just that.
“I just want to go out there and show everything I can do. Obviously, Summer League is a great time to showcase your skills and play against some good guys. So, I just want to go out there and show a bit of everything I can do. Defend, score the ball, assist the ball, and show that I can play on this New Orleans team, the main team. So, I just want to go out there and play my game,” says New Orleans Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels.
Below is the full summer league roster and schedule:
Pelicans 2022 Summer League Roster (subject to change)
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Born
|College/Country
|Last Team Played For
|15
|Jose Alvarado
|G
|6-0
|179
|04/12/1998
|Georgia Tech/USA
|New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
|12
|John Butler
|F
|7-1
|174
|12/4/2002
|Florida State/USA
|Florida State Seminoles (NCAA)
|11
|Dyson Daniels
|G
|6-8
|199
|03/17/2003
|Australia
|G League Ignite (NBA G League)
|35
|Zach Hankins
|C
|7-0
|245
|07/27/1996
|Xavier (OH)/USA
|Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
|2
|Jared Harper
|G
|6-0
|175
|09/14/1997
|Auburn/USA
|New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
|36
|Tyrique Jones
|C
|6-9
|239
|05/03/1997
|Xavier (OH)/USA
|Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro (Italy)
|32
|E.J. Liddell
|F
|6-7
|240
|12/08/2000
|Ohio State/USA
|Ohio State Buckeyes (NCAA)
|8
|Naji Marshall
|F
|6-7
|220
|01/24/1998
|Xavier (OH)/USA
|New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
|45
|Karlo Matković
|F/C
|6-11
|231
|03/30/2001
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Mega Mozzart (Serbia)
|25
|Trey Murphy III
|G/F
|6-8
|208
|05/18/2000
|Virginia/USA
|New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
|30
|John Petty Jr.
|G
|6-5
|184
|12/02/1998
|Alabama/USA
|Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
|16
|Daeqwon Plowden
|G/F
|6-6
|215
|08/29/1998
|Bowling Green/USA
|Bowling Green Falcons (NCAA)
|0
|Dereon Seabron
|G
|6-7
|180
|05/26/2000
|N.C. State/USA
|N.C. State Wolfpack (NCAA)
|91
|Deividas Sirvydis
|F
|6-8
|190
|06/10/2000
|Lithuania
|Detroit Pistons (NBA)
|26
|Amadou Sow
|C
|6-9
|235
|11/18/1998
|UCSB/Mali
|UCSB Gauchos (NCAA)
|20
|Elijah Stewart
|G
|6-5
|190
|11/14/1995
|USC/USA
|U-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania)
Pelicans 2022 Summer League Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Time (Central)
|Television
|Location
|Saturday, July 9
|Game #1 vs. Trail Blazers
|9:00 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Thomas & Mack
|Monday, July 11
|Game #2 vs. Hawks
|5:00 p.m.
|NBA TV
|COX Pavilion
|Wednesday, July 13
|Game #3 vs. Wizards
|5:00 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Thomas & Mack
|Friday, July 15
|Game #4 vs. Lakers
|10:00 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Thomas & Mack
|July 16 or July 17
|Game #5
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}