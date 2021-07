{Video courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Pelicans officially introduced Willie Green as the team’s new head coach during a press conference Tuesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Green has been to the NBA finals three of the last four years as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

He played one season in New Orleans as a member of the Hornets from 2010-2011.