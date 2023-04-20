BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — New Orleans Breakers head coach John DeFilippo sat down for a quick chat with WGNO’s Aaron S. Lee to discuss his team’s Week 1 win over Pittsburgh.

The Breakers pieced together a 7-play, 50-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes of regulation to come away with the 22-15 win over the Maulers.

The Breakers finished Sunday’s matchup with 332 total yards while holding their counterpart to 156 yards of offense.

Quarterback Mcleod Bethel-Thompson finished the night 23/41 passing with 302 yards and 1 touchdown.

The game’s Most Outstanding Player was kicker Matt Coghlin, who was 5/5 on field goal attempts with a long of 51 yards. Coghlin accounted for 16 total points in the win.

The New Orleans Breakers will face the Houston Gamblers at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.