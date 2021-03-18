WATCH: Myles Brennan discusses ‘strangest injury’ that sidelined him for 2020 season

Baton Rouge, La. – In the second series of LSU’s game against Missouri, LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan was shaken up after a big hit on a scramble to the Mizzou 2-yard line.

His 2020 regular season would take a turn for the worst two plays later.

“It was the touchdown pass to Terrace right on the goal line,” said Brennan. “The defensive lineman landed on my back and I just kind of felt everything just tear apart at that point.”

Brennan says he finished the game for his teammates, throwing for 430 yards and 4 touchdowns in a losing effort.

“Adrenaline did have a lot to do with it but also the fight within myself had a lot to do with it as well,” Brennan said. “We finished as strong as we possibly could and then I went and got some medical attention after that.”

An ordeal that would become a months-long roller coaster ride. Brennan’s MRI was sent to several medical professionals that handled abdominal injuries.

“No one had ever seen an injury like this, in this exact spot that I had it,” said Brennan.

Max Johnson closed out the 2020 regular season 2-0 as LSU’s starting quarterback.

So far this spring, LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron says Johnson has taken first-team reps, but the Quarterback competition is open.

Brennan says he will use this time to better his game and everything else will follow.

To hear more from Brennan, click on the video above.