HAMMOND, La — Following their 16-2 loss to UCLA in Saturday’s Auburn regional elimination game, head coach Matt Riser talked about the “laundry list” of obstacles that his team overcame before and during the 2021-22 baseball season.

“Our showing in the regional obviously wasn’t what we wanted but the journey to get here absolutely was. This group has been challenged more than any other group I’ve ever seen as a player or as a coach. They’ve overcome a ton of adversity, we’ve talked about the injuries, but I don’t think people really understand the story of where they’ve come from. It’s truly a 30 for 30 , what if I told you type of deal,” says Southeastern head baseball coach Matt Riser.”

Riser detailed the days surrounding Hurricane Ida, an off the field loss the program suffered in September, and countless injuries to impactful players on the roster throughout the year.

The Lions finish the year with a 30-31 overall record and 2022 Southland Conference Tournament title, their first since 2014.