HARVEY, LA (WGNO) — Stop what you’re doing, and take a deep breath.

You are about to witness one of the best catches in the Louisiana high school football playoffs. Now, keep in mind Thursday was the first night, so there will be many more big plays; but this one was special.

In Division III Select, No. 13 seed Martin Luther King Charter (MLK) shut out 20-seeded Thomas Jefferson with a 47-0 win at Hoss Memtsas stadium.

The aforementioned “catch of the playoffs” came with two minutes left in the first quarter when MLK quarterback Eric Cheneau tossed a beautiful pass to wide receiver Christian Doyle, who “mosses” the defender with a one-handed snag that dropped jaws around Harvey, La.

Both teams have Jaguars as their mascot, but MLK owned the name – and the game – from the start.

HIGHLIGHTS (as shown in the WGNO Media Player above):

Q1: Lamykal Nelson takes the handoff, stays along the sideline, stiff-arms the last defender for a 40-yard score. 7-0, MLK Jaguars.

Q1: Ensuing Thomas Jefferson possession…trying a little trickery with the double reverse pass…but it’s picked off by Anthony Collins and returned all the way back 81 yards…but a holding call on the return brings the offense back on the field. No problem for MLK…quarterback Joseph Riley finds Wayne Harris for a 68 yard touchdown. 13-0.

Q1: New QB…Eric Cheneau tosses a beautiful bomb to wide receiver Christian Doyle. Doyle with the one hander! What a catch…and what a first 12 minutes. MLK up 27-0 at the end of the first. They go on to win big.

FINAL: MLK 47 TJHS 0