NEW ORLEANS — Veteran running back Mark Ingram returned to the practice field for final week of New Orleans Saints OTAs.

Ingram’s presence serves as a sign that the team’s mandatory mini-camp is just around the corner with camp opening next Tuesday, June 14th.

Here is video of Ingram and others from today’s practice:

Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and a few others were not spotted at practice today.



Head Coach Dennis Allen expects that to change next week: