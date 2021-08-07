WATCH: Marcus Williams talks offseason goals, Saints defense at training camp

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – The Saints practiced in the blistering heat Saturday on day nine of training camp 2021.

Following practice, Saints safety Marcus Williams discussed the Saints defensive backfield and his offseason goals with the media.

Williams will play the 2021 season under the franchise tag.

Post practice interviews can be found below:

Head coach Sean Payton:

Safety Marcus Williams:

The Saints are off Sunday and will practice again Monday at 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans’ first preseason game is set for Saturday, August 14th at Baltimore.