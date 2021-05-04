WATCH: LSU’s Paul Mainieri previews series with Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. — Fresh off their 10-2 win over the Southern Jags Monday night, the LSU Tigers now turn their attention to another weekend series with the Auburn Tigers.

After winning their weekend series against Ole Miss two weeks ago, the Tigers return home where they drop their 3-game series against the Arkansas Razorbacks, 2 games to 1.

The LSU Tigers currently sit at 27-17 on the season, and 5th in the SEC West with a 7-14 conference record.

The Tigers have 11 games remaining on their 2020-21 regular season schedule.

They travel to Auburn for a 3-game series starting Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

