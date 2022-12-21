ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 03: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers stands with his team in the tunnel prior to the SEC Championship game against…
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 03: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers stands with his team in the tunnel prior to the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 03: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers stands with his team in the tunnel prior to the SEC Championship game against…
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 03: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers stands with his team in the tunnel prior to the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)