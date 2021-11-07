WATCH: Loyola Men’s Basketball defeats UNO in exhibition game Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — The Loyola Men’s Basketball team defeated the UNO Privateers, 80-72 Saturday in an exhibition game at the Lakefront Arena.
Highlights of Saturday’s game are available in the link above.
Loyola’s Zach Wrightsil finished the game with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.
Saturday’s win marks their first over a Division I program since McNeese State University in 2018.
This is the first time since 2012 that Loyola has defeated the Privateers.
This is also head coach Stacy Hollowell’s third win over a Division I program as Loyola’s head coach.
Here is Hollowell after the exhibition win over UNO:
The Wolfpack are 4-0 on the young season and will be back in action, November 16th against Spring Hill College.
For a full schedule, click here.