WATCH LIVE: Tampa celebrates Lightning’s Stanley Cup win with boat parade on Hillsborough River

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Lightning fans will finally get a chance to celebrate with this year’s Stanley Cup winners on Wednesday evening.

The City of Tampa and Lightning organization are holding a boat parade along the Hillsborough River to honor the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bolts won their second Stanley Cup in franchise history on Monday when they beat the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the championship series.

The team returned home to Tampa on Tuesday after several months away in the NHL bubble in Canada. Players and staff members were able to reunite with their family and friends after they got off the plane and presented the Stanley Cup to team owner Jeff Vinik.

After landing in Tampa, the team boarded open-air trolleys that took them to Amalie Arena for a VIP celebration on ice.

Celebratory events for the public are finally being held Wednesday. The boat parade begins at 5 p.m. and is followed by a sold-out fan rally at Raymond James Stadium that’s set to begin at 7:30.

