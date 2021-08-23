WATCH LIVE: Saints postgame presser following preseason win over Jags

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The decision on who to start at quarterback may have become a bit clearer in the New Orleans Saints’ 23-21 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Caesar’s Superdome on Monday night.

Jameis Winston got the nod to go under center first and made the most of his start by going 9-of-10 for 123 yards and two touchdowns in three series, including a 43-yard strike to Marquez Callaway on the team’s opening drive. Meanwhile, Winston’s rival for the starting job, Taysom Hill, went 11-of-20 for 138 yards and a touchdown in six series.

While Winston was untouched, Hill was sacked twice for a loss of 14 yards.

Head coach Sean Payton addressed the media after the game as seen in the stream above.