WATCH LIVE: National Signing Day at Edna Karr

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Class of 2022 is set to kick off the early signing period on Wednesday morning, with some of the most highly sought-after football players putting their names to paper belonging to the Edna Karr Cougars.

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson, who recently recommitted from LSU following the firing of former head coach Ed Orgeron, is solidly leaning toward Alabama. But will a last-minute push by new Tigers’ coach Brian Kelly be enough to sway the blue-chip receiver and return specialist?

Or what about former Tulane commitment Jaylin Lucas?

WGNO is on location at Karr to bring you the signing as it happens.