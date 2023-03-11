Streaming live at 12 p.m. Saturday (March 11)
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After signing with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week, Derek Carr will appear before local media this week for the first time.
The quarterback comes to The Big Easy from Las Vegas, where in his last season he started 15 games and threw for 3,522 yards on 305-of-502 passing (60.8 percent) with 24 touchdown passes and an 86.3 passer rating.
The press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m., Saturday.
Watch it live in the player above.
