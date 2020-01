EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 seasons and two Super Bowl MVPs, says ESPN.

Manning, 39, steps away holding almost every passing record in team history and a pair of Super Bowl rings. His victories over the New England Patriots after the 2007 and '11 seasons are the most iconic moments from a legendary career. They will put him in the conversation for the Hall of Fame in five years, when he's eligible.