NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is back with all the scores, highlights and feature stories as the 30th season continues with a jam-packed show hosted by Ed Daniels and Coach JT Curtis.

The Friday Night Football Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

Check out all the prep football scores from around the state on the WGNO Scoreboard powered by Scorestream below: