METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints opened practice to media for the second day of minicamp at the team’s training facility in Metairie, La., on Wednesday.
One notable absence was All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan, which head coach Dennis Allen humorously squashed health issues for the eight-time Pro Bowler, who has only missed one game due to injury since being drafted as the 24th overall pick in 2011.
“Is Cam Jordan’s absence injury-related,” one reporter questioned.
“I would say it’s old age-related, you know,” joked Coach Allen. “But Cam’s fine. He’ll be fine.”
Dennis Allen, Head Coach
Pete Carmichael, Offensive Coordinator
Bryan Bresee, Rookie Defensive Tackle
Ronald Curry, Passing Game Coordinator/QB Coach
Minicamp concludes on Wednesday.
Follow us on social media!
|TikTok
|WGNO Sports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|Friday Night Football
|@FNFwgno
|@FNFwgno