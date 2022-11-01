NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Before Jesuit defeated Holy Cross last Friday night in the 100th year of the Great American Rivalry game, Jesuit’s “Legend of the Game” Steve Foley spent Thursday afternoon at a place he knows all too well – Tad Gormley Stadium.

Foley delivered an inspirational message to Blue Jay football players, challenging them to embrace the time they have together, the time they have right now, and the time they will remember for the rest of their lives. To the players Foley did not mention a single accolade of his own, but he did take the time to chat with WGNO Sports’ Jack Culotta about his playing days and the two Louisiana teams in the Top 25 Associated Press poll.

While Foley is maybe the best player in Jesuit New Orleans football history, he is also well-known for his time as Tulane University’s quarterback, leading the Green Wave to a hallmark win over 8th-ranked LSU in Tulane Stadium. Foley is a former NFL safety who played his entire 11-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos, playing in two Super Bowls and recording 44 career interceptions.

“What does it mean to you to see Tulane and LSU in the Top 25?” WGNO asked Foley.

“It’s awesome,” Foley said. “I’m glad for Willie Fritz and I love the stadium, where it is on campus. He does a great job with his kids, and they’re 7-1.” Foley added that he came in to see the Green Wave (7-1) play Southern Miss, which unfortunately is the team’s only loss so far this season. Nevertheless, Tyjae Spears scored twice in that game, and Foley thinks he will be the next Greenie to make it to the NFL.

“Tyjae Spears is a great football player. He is going to be playing in the NFL,” Foley said.

When asked for the most important thing Foley can explain to today’s generation of high school players, he said, “You’ll remember these games for the rest of our lives. It’s important to put your best on the field and in the classroom because you’ll remember these days the rest of your life.”

If a football player in Louisiana ever questions the importance of his high school days, tell them to ask a former Tulane football player.

And if he’s a defensive back trying to make it to the NFL, just show him some Steve Foley highlights, and maybe he will have 44 NFL interceptions one day.